Kanye West Says He’s Writing A Philosophy Book Called Break The Simulation

Kanye West recently sat down with interior designer Axel Vervoordt for an interview that appears in The Hollywood Reporter. Vervoordt has helped West and Kim Kardashian design their own homes, and the two recently met up to talk in the Yeezy offices on the same day that West’s longtime collaborator Virgil Abloh was named the menswear artistic director at Louis Vuitton. They discuss how they met and their views on art and design, and West also mentions that he’s working on a philosophy book called Break The Simulation. Here he goes:

I’ve got this new concept that I’ve been diggin’ into. I’m writing a philosophy book right now called Break the Simulation. And I’ve got this philosophy — or let’s say it’s just a concept because sometimes philosophy sounds too heavy-handed. I’ve got a concept about photographs, and I’m on the fence about photographs — about human beings being obsessed with photographs — because it takes you out of the now and transports you into the past or transports you into the future. It can be used to document, but a lot of times it overtakes [people]. People dwell too much in the memories. People always wanna hear the history of something, which is important, but I think it there’s too much of an importance put on history.

There’s more, of course, which you can check out here, but that’s the main takeaway from what seems to be a pretty tame West public appearance. Oh, and he says that he’s “definitely going to try to catch” Wes Anderson’s latest movie, Isle Of Dogs, so there’s that.