Kanye West Is Back On Twitter

Kanye West’s Twitter is a glorious thing. It’s basically a direct line into Kanye’s mind, and Kanye’s mind is a wild place to be. It’s given us a lot of good content. It’s given us an in-depth discussion of Wiz Khalifa’s pants. it’s given us some dubious sort-of-support of Donald Trump. And now it’s back.

Kanye deleted his Twitter last May, but yesterday he reactivated the account. At first he just deleted all of his old tweets and tweeted a since-deleted Nike diss, posting a screenshot of Hypebeast’s article on Nike’s new M2K Tekno sneakers with the caption “YEEZY 700 VIBES.” But today he’s starting tweeting again in earnest.

So far, he’s shared (and then deleted) a photo of Die Antwood’s Ninja wearing a t-shirt with his face on it, a photo with Lamar Odom with a story about playing The Life Of Pablo for him when he was in the hospital, a sneaker design, and a design for a “Saint West” tattoo. And of course, it wouldn’t really be Kanye West’s Twitter without some pseudo-philosophical rambling about art and culture.

“Some people have to work within the existing consciousness while some people can shift the consciousness,” he wrote. “often people working with the existing consciousness are jealous of those who are more in touch and they become hard-core capitalist in hopes of creating the illusion that the value of money is worth more than the value of time and friends.”

Save it for the book, Kanye! Check out all of his new tweets so far below. (His sole like and retweet is a welcome back message from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.)

My favorite Saint Pablo Tee pic.twitter.com/9Zt7vkqXIl — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 15, 2018

my favorite moment of walking into MSG to play Saint Pablo, I used to go to the hospital and play Lamar the album when he was learning to walk and talk again Then we walked into the arena together pic.twitter.com/ysC5z5wDUA — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 15, 2018

Some people have to work within the existing consciousness while some people can shift the consciousness — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

often people working with the existing consciousness are jealous of those who are more in touch and they become hard-core capitalist in hopes of creating the illusion that the value of money is worth more than the value of time and friends — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

early 350 photoshop I showed Louise Wilson these the last night I saw her pic.twitter.com/gjOT1wbgPK — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018