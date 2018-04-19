Kanye Says Pusha T Album Out In May, Teyana Taylor Out In June

Kanye West took to his freshly reactivated Twitter account today to fill out his and G.O.O.D. Music’s release roster for the next couple months. This afternoon, he said that a new Kanye album would be out on 6/1 and that he’d follow that up the next week with a collaboration with Kid Cudi. And now, West has shared release dates for new albums (presumably) from Pusha T and Teyana Taylor.

Pusha’s album is out 5/25, and it’s the follow-up to 2015’s Darkest Before The Dawn: The Prelude. At a festival last year, Pusha said that the album, which is called King Push, was produced by Kanye.

Teyana Taylor’s album is out 6/22, and it’s the follow-up to 2014’s VII. In 2016, she released “Freak On,’ which was positioned as the lead single to her sophomore album, though that never materialized.

As always with Kanye, take all of these dates with a grain of salt.

Pusha T May 25th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018