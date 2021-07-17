Tyler, The Creator Reportedly Hits The Studio With Kanye West

Tyler, The Creator and Kanye West might be working on some new music together. Footage of the two artists in the studio — with Kanye wearing a mask covering his entire face — has surfaced online. New York rapper Consequence, who posted the clip to his Instagram, captioned it “Ye x Tyler, Epic Level, Summer ’21.”

A whiteboard behind Kanye and Tyler in the videod includes what appears to be a tracklist featuring titles like “Donda,” “Remote,” “New Again,” and “Come To Life.” Kanye has reportedly been back at work on his new album Donda, which was originally scheduled to be released last year.

Tyler, The Creator and Kanye have collaborated a few times in the past, with Kanye featuring on Tyler’s tracks “Puppet” and “Smuckers.” Tyler just released his own new album Call Me If You Get Lost last month.