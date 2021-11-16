Big Thief – “Time Escaping”

Big Thief have announced a new double album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, which will be out on February 11. They recorded it in four sessions at four different studios — in upstate New York, Topanga Canyon, the Rocky Mountains, and Tucson, Arizona. It’s the band’s followup to their pair of 2019 albums, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands, and its mouthful of a title first appeared in the lyrics of a track off Adrianne Lenker’s 2020 solo albums. Here’s a quote that Lenker gave to accompany the album:

One of the things that bonds us together as a band is pure magic. I think we all have the same guide and none of us have ever spoken what it is because we couldn’t name it, but somehow, we are all going for the same thing, and when we hit it… we all know it’s it, but none of us to this day, or maybe ever, will be able to articulate in words what the ‘it’ is. Something about it is magic to me.

The handful of singles that Big Thief have shared over the last few months — “Little Things,” “Sparrow,” “Certainty,” and “Change” — are all on Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, and today the band is sharing another new song, “Time Escaping.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Change”

02 “Time Escaping”

03 “Spud Infinity”

04 “Certainty”

05 “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You”

06 “Sparrow”

07 “Little Things”

08 “Heavy Bend”

09 “Flower Of Blood”

10 “Blurred View”

11 “Red Moon”

12 “Dried Roses”

13 “No Reason”

14 “Wake Me Up To Drive”

15 “Promise Is A Pendulum”

16 “12,000 Lines”

17 “Simulation Swarm”

18 “Love Love Love”

19 “The Only Place”

20 “Blue Lightning”

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You is out 2/11 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.