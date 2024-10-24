In 2022, Anna B Savage unveiled her sophomore album in|FLUX. Today, the London singer-songwriter is announcing its follow-up, You & i are Earth, and sharing the exquisite lead single “Agnes,” a collaboration with Anna Mieke.

“This song is inspired by Irish folklore, therapy practice, and a tweet,” Savage explained, continuing:

In therapy we had been meditating and visualizing, a practice that is in turns frightening and deeply comforting. Concurrently, I was reading about Selkies and Faeries, and it was when I read this tweet that I felt the folklore melding with my own personal therapeutic experiences. That moment of potential relief followed by a deep terror, and the act of turning your clothes inside out to release your entrapment from the “stray sod.” This song — or rather Agnes herself — is an embodiment of the fascination and fear, the joy and the reverence I felt in these lessons. At once benevolent and kind “you can come here any time,” and deeply frightening “she’s tucking me [under the ground]… leaving me over here” I felt like I was trying to learn how to be content holding multiplicities all at once and being okay with it. I struggled to think of people who could be Agnes’s voice, and suddenly I realised Anna Mieke was perfect, I adore her music, and her vocals/lyrics are in turns delicate and ethereal, powerful and a little uncanny. I am so grateful to her for taking on this wild song and making Agnes come to life.

Savage also said that You & i are Earth is “a love letter to a man and to Ireland.” The record features contributions from Kate Ellis and Caimin Gilmore of Crash Ensemble, Cormac MacDiarmada of Lankum, and Mieke offering vocals, strings, harmonium, bouzouki, taishōgoto, and clarinets to the album. It was produced by John ‘Spud’ Murphy (Lankum, Black Midi).

The mossy lyric video for “Agnes” captures the infectious wonder of the song; watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Talk To Me”

02 “Lighthouse”

03 “Donegal”

04 “Big & Wild”

05 “Mo Cheol Thú”

06 “Incertus”

07 “I Reach For You In My Sleep”

08 “Agnes”

09 “You & i are Earth”

10 “The Rest Of Our Lives”

You & i are Earth is out 1/24/25 on City Slang. Pre-order it here.