yeule – “eko”

New Music October 23, 2024 2:37 PM By Abby Jones

Just over a year ago, yeule released their fantastic album Softscars, which we crowned Album Of The Week and one of the Best Albums Of 2023. Since then, the Singaporean singer/songwriter/producer covered Broken Social Scene’s “Anthems For A 17-Year-Old Girl” for the I Saw The TV Glow soundtrack and hopped on a Mura Masa track. But today, yeule has shared their first post-Softscars original solo music, the single “eko.”

According to a press release, “eko” is about “obsession and love and a voice echoing in yeule’s head.” It sees them lean more into their pop influences, with hi-fi vocals, sticky hooks, and an upbeat dance-y feel, although there’s still that sense of off-kilter darkness looming beneath its sugary exterior. The YouTube description says it’s track “3 of 10,” which sounds like yeule’s next LP might be on the way. Listen to “eko” below.

