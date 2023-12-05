The 50 Best Albums Of 2023

Stereogum started off as an indie rock-focused website, and that’s still our bread and butter. But it’s getting harder and harder to define “indie rock,” both as a genre and as a web of associations. In 2023, plenty of longtime Stereogum favorites rose to something resembling full-on pop-star status, while some actual pop stars continue to play around with sounds and aesthetics that previous generations would’ve associated with ashtray-smelling dive bars and handmade mixtapes. Context collapse is happening all over the place, and it can be hard to answer a seemingly simple question: What’s good now?

Well, a lot of things are good now. As always, great music emerges from all corners of the zeitgeist. Our list of the year’s best albums includes artists who have conquered pop charts, festival lineups, and Grammy voters’ consciousness. But we also fell in love with plenty of music that’s nowhere near mass acceptance. Many of our favorites are lone-voice-in-the-wilderness types — people throwing tracks up on Bandcamp without any kind of machine behind them. Others are products of different interlocking underground scenes, whether than means abstract rap, pinwheel-eyed shoegaze, or hardcore-adjacent stagedive music. All of these things can be good. All of them can even be great.

Our list was a group effort. Stereogum’s full-time staffers and freelancers voted on our favorite LPs of the year and then we politely argued over it. Our countdown has a few consensus favorites and a couple of records that landed on most of our ballots. But the list is also full of records that became personal favorites for just a few of the people who write for this website – passion projects for us, as well as for the people who made the music.

Stereogum is an independent outlet, and everyone who works for the site is dizzily, hopelessly in love with music. We get to devote our loves to chronicling music because of you, the people who read the site – especially those of you who have paid to become members. Thank you for another year. We know that you won’t agree with all of our picks, but we hope you find something on this list that captures your imagination the way it’s captured ours. —Tom Breihan