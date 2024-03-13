A couple weeks ago, we got a trailer for I Saw The TV Glow, and it featured a cover of Broken Social Scene’s “Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl” by Yeule. Today, Yeule’s full cover is being released alongside some more details about the film’s stacked soundtrack — we already knew it featured contributions from Sloppy Jane & Phoebe Bridgers, Caroline Polachek, Bartees Strange, Florist, and more, and now you can check out the album’s full tracklist.

Just like We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, I Saw The TV Glow was scored by Alex G — details on a release for that score are coming soon.

Check out Yeule’s cover and the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Yeule – “Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl”

02 Frances Quinlan – “Another Season”

03 Caroline Polachek – “Starburned And Unkissed”

04 Florist – “Riding Around In The Dark”

05 Bartees Strange – “Big Glow”

06 Maria BC – “Taper”

07 King Woman – “Psychic Wound”

08 Jay Som – “If I Could”

09 L’Rain – “Green”

10 The Weather Station – “Moonlight”

11 Drab Majesty – “Photograph”

12 Proper – “The 90s”

13 Sadurn – “How Can I Get Out?”

14 King Woman – “Bury”

15 Sloppy Jane – “Claw Machine” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

I Saw The TV Glow – The Original Soundtrack is out 5/10 via A24 Music. The film will hit theaters on May 3.