The first trailer for I Saw The TV Glow, director Jane Schoenbrun’s follow-up to We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, has been released. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last month, and it’ll hit theaters on May 3. As previously disclosed, both Fred Durst and Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan have roles in the movie, and Alex G once again provided the score.

I Saw The TV Glow will also feature new original music by Sloppy Jane (featuring Phoebe Bridgers), Caroline Polachek, Snail Mail, King Woman, Yeule, Florist, Bartees Strange, Drab Majesty, Frances Quinlan, Jay Som, L’Rain, Maria BC, Proper, Sadurn, and the Weather Station. Stacked soundtrack!

The trailer features Yeule’s cover of Broken Social Scene’s “Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl.” Watch below.

I Saw The TV Glow will be in theaters on May 3.