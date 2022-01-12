Watch A Trailer For The Alex G-Scored Film We’re All Going To The World’s Fair
A while back, we found out that Alex G had scored his first film, We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, which debuted at Sundance Film Festival early last year. Jane Schoenbrun’s feature-length debut stars Anna Cobb (who was recently attached to a Luca Guadagnino movie) as someone who gets sucked into a haunting internet wormhole. I watched it last year while it was making the virtual festival rounds — good shit, and Alex G’s score is super effective — and the movie finally has a proper release date. It’ll open in New York on April 15, and that’ll be followed by a digital release and theatrical expansion on April 22. You can watch the trailer via IndieWire below.