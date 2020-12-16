Alex G Scoring His First Movie We’re All Going To The World’s Fair

Tonje Thilesen

News December 16, 2020 12:50 PM By James Rettig

Alex G Scoring His First Movie We’re All Going To The World’s Fair

Tonje Thilesen

News December 16, 2020 12:50 PM By James Rettig

Alex G, sans Sandy, has revealed that he’s composed his first film score. The Philadelphia musician, whose most recent album House Of Sugar was one of the best of 2019, wrote music for the upcoming film We’re All Going To The World’s Fair. Considering how cinematic his music has become over the years, this should be good!

The movie will premiere next month at the virtual Sundance Film Festival. Per Vanity Fair, it was directed by Jane Schoenbrun and is about “a teenage girl [who] becomes immersed in an online role-playing game.”

James Rettig Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Patti LaBelle & Michael McDonald’s “On My Own”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Ocean’s “There’ll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)”

    1 day ago

    The Gummy Awards: Your Top 10 Albums And Songs Of 2020

    3 hours ago

    The Top 40 Pop Songs Of 2020

    3 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Paul McCartney McCartney III

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media