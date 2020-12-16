Alex G, sans Sandy, has revealed that he’s composed his first film score. The Philadelphia musician, whose most recent album House Of Sugar was one of the best of 2019, wrote music for the upcoming film We’re All Going To The World’s Fair. Considering how cinematic his music has become over the years, this should be good!

The movie will premiere next month at the virtual Sundance Film Festival. Per Vanity Fair, it was directed by Jane Schoenbrun and is about “a teenage girl [who] becomes immersed in an online role-playing game.”

Really enjoyed scoring and writing music for @janeschoenbrun's "We're All Going to the World's Fair". The film premieres at @sundancefest next year. pic.twitter.com/liQVbOJvJk — Alex G (@SANDYalexg) December 15, 2020