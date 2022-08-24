Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan, Fred Durst Are In Upcoming Horror Film I Saw The TV Glow

Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan, Fred Durst, and a handful of other musicians are set to appear in I Saw The TV Glow, a new horror film directed by Jane Schoenbrun, whose debut feature We’re All Going To The World’s Fair officially came out earlier this year with a score by Alex G.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, I Saw The TV Glow will feature Jordan, Durst, Sloppy Jane (featuring Phoebe Bridgers), and King Woman in undisclosed roles — most likely something performance-related, considering a recent tweet from the director in which she responded “on it” to a tweet saying “bring back sick bands in fake clubs on tv shows.”

I Saw The TV Glow stars Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine as “two teenage outcasts … who bond over their shared love of a scary television show,” per THR. Also in the cast are Amber Benson, Ian Foreman, Conner O’Malley, Emma Portner, and, in a The Adventures of Pete & Pete reunion, Michael Maronna and Danny Tamberelli.

The film is being produced, in part, by Emma Stone’s company Fruit Tree and A24. It wrapped up production earlier this month.