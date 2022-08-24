Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan, Fred Durst Are In Upcoming Horror Film I Saw The TV Glow

News August 24, 2022 3:41 PM By James Rettig
Snail Mail's Lindsey Jordan, Fred Durst Are In Upcoming Horror Film I Saw The TV Glow

News August 24, 2022 3:41 PM By James Rettig
Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan, Fred Durst, and a handful of other musicians are set to appear in I Saw The TV Glow, a new horror film directed by Jane Schoenbrun, whose debut feature We’re All Going To The World’s Fair officially came out earlier this year with a score by Alex G.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, I Saw The TV Glow will feature Jordan, Durst, Sloppy Jane (featuring Phoebe Bridgers), and King Woman in undisclosed roles — most likely something performance-related, considering a recent tweet from the director in which she responded “on it” to a tweet saying “bring back sick bands in fake clubs on tv shows.”

I Saw The TV Glow stars Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine as “two teenage outcasts … who bond over their shared love of a scary television show,” per THR. Also in the cast are Amber Benson, Ian Foreman, Conner O’Malley, Emma Portner, and, in a The Adventures of Pete & Pete reunion, Michael Maronna and Danny Tamberelli.

The film is being produced, in part, by Emma Stone’s company Fruit Tree and A24. It wrapped up production earlier this month.

James Rettig Staff

