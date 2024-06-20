Mura Masa, the reliably entertaining alt-pop producer, has a new single out today. This one teams him with yeule, whose album softscars included lots of Mura Masa production. “We Are Making Out” features lots of blown-out synth and drum machine sounds but keeps its cool throughout, despite the sweaty subject matter. You can thank yeule’s casual, understated vocal for that. It all ends in some soft prettiness. Watch directors the Reids’ yeule-starring video for “We Are Making Out” below.