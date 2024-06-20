Mura Masa – “We Are Making Out” (Feat. yeule)

New Music June 20, 2024 2:02 PM By Chris DeVille

Mura Masa – “We Are Making Out” (Feat. yeule)

New Music June 20, 2024 2:02 PM By Chris DeVille

Mura Masa, the reliably entertaining alt-pop producer, has a new single out today. This one teams him with yeule, whose album softscars included lots of Mura Masa production. “We Are Making Out” features lots of blown-out synth and drum machine sounds but keeps its cool throughout, despite the sweaty subject matter. You can thank yeule’s casual, understated vocal for that. It all ends in some soft prettiness. Watch directors the Reids’ yeule-starring video for “We Are Making Out” below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Livestream Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out Concert In LA For Free

1 day ago 0

Stevie Nicks Confirms Fleetwood Mac Are Done

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest