The Boston hardcore band Haywire specialize in a frantic, ignorant form of goon music with deep roots in their city’s hardcore history. Earlier this year, Haywire released their debut album Conditioned For Demolition, and they’ve been playing physical, unpredictable live shows ever since. I saw them open this summer’s massive Drain tour, and they got people moving right away — not an easy thing when you’re the first band on a six-band bill. Haywire aren’t wasting any time dropping new music; they’ve just announced For Better Or For Worse, a new EP that drops in a couple of weeks.

Haywire recorded their For Better Or For Worse EP with Will Hirst and Austin Sparkman, and heavy-music great Taylor Young mixed it. Members of Fleshwater and Loosey make guest appearances. Opening track “Feeling Depressed?” is a furious, guttural attack with lyrics all about suicidal ideation. One of the coolest things about hardcore is that a song can be incredibly vulnerable while also making you feel like you’ve got solid steel skin, and the breakdown here is a textbook example. Below, check out “Feeling Depressed?,” the new EP’s tracklist, and Haywire’s upcoming live shows.

<a href="https://dazestyle.bandcamp.com/album/for-better-or-for-worse">For Better Or For Worse by Haywire</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Feeling Depressed?”

02 “Clocktower Place” (Feat. Fizzy)

03 “Ox Must Plow”

04 “Love Song (Acoustic)” (Feat. Mat & Mirsy)

TOUR DATES:

10/24 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater *

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *

10/26 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom *

10/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

10/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlows *

10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

10/31 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Grove Amphitheater *

11/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Hall *

11/02 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater *

11/03 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *

11/08 – Tampa, Fl @ Hammer & Nail Fest ^

11/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Longshot %

11/22 – Columbus, OH @ Dirty Dungarees %

11/23 – Peoria, IL @ TBA %

11/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Meadows #

* with Terror & Negative Approach

^ with Three Knee Deep

% with No Guard

# with God’s Hate & Scarab

The For Better Or For Worse EP is out 11/7 on DAZE.