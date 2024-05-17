You Should Really Go See Drain

Terror played classics. They played new songs that sounded like classics. They got the full-room singalongs that their classics demand. They brought out local luminaries, like Down To Nothing’s David Wood, who absolutely crushed their parts. Near the end of Terror’s set, Scott Vogel said that they’re “not a rock band” and that he’s not a cool guy. It wasn’t their show; it was ours. That was his way to get people jumping up onstage and grabbing the mic — not that anyone needed encouragement — but it’s an interesting way of framing what Terror do. Their songs are fantastic, especially in a big room where people can’t wait to sing along or to run around in circles, and the band holds a certain symbolic importance.

Vogel can’t be that much older than me. He wasn’t the oldest person in the room; I saw a guy in the circle pit who looked like Kris Kristofferson. But in a room like this, Vogel has a grandfatherly gravitas that runs deep in the genre’s history. He’s still clearly and visibly excited to lead these rituals, and his evangelical fervor is aspirational. It’s a sign of the meaning and direction that you can get from hardcore — or, for that matter, from almost anything — if you fully devote yourself. Terror don’t half-step anything, and their intention inspires. Hearing them end their set with “Keepers Of The Faith” is the kind of thing that can make you feel alive.

As a pure band, Drain have a ways to go if they’re going to catch up with Terror. As spectacle, though, absolutely nobody is touching Drain. The show on Wednesday was Drain’s first time playing Richmond. They brought it, and so did the city. If Sammy Ciaramitaro wasn’t singing for a hardcore band, he might be the world’s greatest gym teacher. Drain records are catchy and energetic as all hell, but when they’re playing live, those songs mostly serve as vectors for Ciaramitaro to urge the crowd to get wilder and wilder. As a hardcore singer, he’s good. As a ringleader, he’s practically peerless.

Onstage, Ciaramitaro is a total energy ball. He runs back and forth, he bounces, and he barks out constant instructions. He’s not just demanding circle pits or side-to-side action. He’s telling everyone in the room to lock arms and run over to the bar so that the people on that side of the room don’t get left out. He’s getting everyone to squat down and jump up at the same time. He’s yelling: “Hands up! Hands up! 8 Mile! 8 Mile!” He’s speaking to people who might be at their first hardcore show, telling them all about how much fun the culture is and how all these very different bands fit together. He’s looking for people who know the words to the songs and then hucking the mic into the crowd underhand, like he’s shooting a free throw in 1955.

At the end of the night, Ciaramitaro was determined to take full advantage of a stage with no barrier, so he got as many people in the crowd as possible to run up onstage during “California Cursed,” to the point where you could see any of the band members amidst all the flailing limbs. People were moshing onstage. People were crowdsurfing onstage. One of the major tenets of hardcore, not just as a style of music but also as a culture and a philosophy, is that there’s no division between performer and audience. In the closing moments of that Drain show, that idea became real life, and it was beautiful.

Anklebiter – “Paradise”

What am I supposed to tell you here? What context do you need? It doesn’t matter where Anklebiter come from, and it doesn’t matter what made-up subgenre I might throw on a song like this. I could write some shit like “this sounds like a grizzly bear fighting a dolphin,” but what would that add? Sometimes, you just need to hear the thing for yourself. A song like “Paradise” is pure instinct. If you feel it in your DNA, then you feel it in your DNA. If you don’t, I can’t help you. [From Anklebiter/Prevention split, out now on Sunday Drive Records/Delayed Gratification Records.]

<a href="https://anklebiterxxx.bandcamp.com/album/anklebiter-prevention">Anklebiter / Prevention by Anklebiter</a>

Direct Threat – “Forever Fighting”

How do you make music like this when you come from Denver? That’s not me taking a shot at Denver. I’ve never been there. I don’t know what it’s like. Tons of great punk and hardcore bands come from Denver, but most of them don’t sound like this. This feels like the kind of music that you can only make if you’re living in a desiccated and violent Clockwork Orange hellscape, or maybe if Margaret Thatcher has specifically victimized you and your family. You go outside and look at a mountain, and then you go back inside and make this? I am very happy that it happened. I just feel like I need to know how it’s possible. [From Endless Siege EP, out 5/31 on Iron Lung Records.]

<a href="https://ironlungrecords.bandcamp.com/album/endless-siege-lungs-269">Endless Siege (LUNGS-269) by DIRECT THREAT</a>

Extinguish – “One Less Enemy”

Ever heard a drum sound at actually offends you? Because this drum sound is disgusting. The snares sound like they’re spreading human feces all over my walls. The toms emptied a bag of month-old coffee grounds on my kitchen floor. The cymbal taps are telling me horrifying things about my entire family tree. I should gather up a mob of villagers with torches and pitchforks and chase these drum sounds into another county, except that might mean starting a fight with the guitar tone, and I don’t want to do that. [From One Less Enemy, out now on DAZE.]

<a href="https://dazestyle.bandcamp.com/album/one-less-enemy">One Less Enemy by Extinguish</a>

Gel – “Mirage”

You know a Gel song the second that you hear it. Ever since they got going, the Jersey hardcore freaks have been making thrashy, guttural basement music, and they’ve ascended to the level where they can play racetrack metal festivals without diluting their abrasive attack or even bothering to write hooks or riffs. You go to Gel for the totality of the experience, and it’s fucking awesome. But now that Gel are slowing down and adding dynamics and syncopation and shit, they are suddenly very scary on a completely different level. “Mirage” doesn’t sound like a hit, but it does sound like a new step for a band that’s already come a long way. Without losing any of their aggression, they’re becoming a new beast. I have no idea where they go from here. Could be anywhere. [From Persona EP, out 8/16 on Blue Grape Music.]

Halo Bite – “Love Lighter”

Most hardcore songs are about making war on the outside world — on disloyal friends, on cops, on anyone who looks at you wrong, on whoever. But there’s a whole lot of power in the hardcore songs that are about making war on yourself, and this is one of those. It might also be about making war on the ex who you can’t stop calling, but that’s basically the same thing. Albany’s Halo Bite have bounce in their venom and catharsis in their disgust, and that makes this song hit even harder. The discordant-ass guitar riff helps, too. [From Winner’s Circle EP, self-released, out 6/7.]

<a href="https://halobite.bandcamp.com/track/love-lighter">Love Lighter by Halo Bite</a>

Missing Link – “Numbers On The Board” (Feat. Gridiron)

Gridiron are a true modern miracle. These guys are doing simplistic Beastie Boys-ass rapping over chunka-chunka riffage, which should be the clumsiest and dumbest music in existence, and they make it work — not because it’s not clumsy and dumb but because they’ve got enough energy and confidence to make it awesome. Now, they’ve bringing that over to other bands, and it still works? That seems impossible. Scientists should study it. Choose your words wisely or you will D-I-E. [From Watch Me Bleed, out 6/7 on Triple B Records.]

<a href="https://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/watch-me-bleed">Watch Me Bleed by MISSING LINK</a>

Mutually Assured Destruction – “Hexer”

Richmond isn’t even that far south, and Ace Stallings lives in the Bay Area most of the time anyway, but there is something so fundamentally Southern about this song. It’s swampy and greasy and sweaty, and it feels like it could only be played by someone with chicken grease on their fingers. MAD have been bringing groove-metal strut to hardcore since they started, and they’ve turned it into absolutely primal triumphant shit. I feel like I could hogtie an alligator to this. [From Hexer EP, out now on Creator-Destructor Records.]

<a href="https://mutuallyassureddestructionusa.bandcamp.com/album/hexer">Hexer by Mutually Assured Destruction</a>

Princess – “Wishes For An Untimely Demise” (Feat. Street Power’s Chris Cesarini)

I am 44 years old. I have two children. I own a home, or at least I own some percentage of a home that is otherwise owned by a bank. I am a functioning adult. But I hear this song, and suddenly I’m 13 years old, screaming at my dad to get out of my room. That shouldn’t feel good! Why does that feel good? [From Wishes For An Untimely Demise EP, self-released, out now.]

<a href="https://princesshc.bandcamp.com/track/wishes-for-an-untimely-demise-feat-chris-cesarini">WISHES FOR AN UNTIMELY DEMISE (feat. Chris Cesarini) by PRINCESS</a>

Speed – “Real Life Love”

Speed are probably the most photogenic hardcore band to come along since Turnstile. That’s not a good thing or a bad thing; it’s just the truth. They look fucking awesome, and the camera loves them. They’ve been using that to their advantage since day one, filming music videos that look positively cinematic, even on a DIY budget. “Real Life Love” has a weirdly beautiful and tender video. The song, like so many hardcore bangers, is all about fake friends, but the video turns it into a koan to deep, life-sustaining bonds. And for maybe the first time, Speed sound cinematic now, too, from the “Sledgehammer”-ass flute intro to the towering guitar harmonics. They’re still making swaggering ass-beater music, but now they’re also pushing upward toward some kind of transcendence. They have no ceilings. [From Only One Mode, out 7/12 on Flatspot Records/Last Ride Records.]

Yambag – “Party Song”

It’s one thing to write a 41-second avalanche of scrambling cat-scratch guitars and freaked-out sneer-screeches. It’s another thing entirely to write a 41-second avalanche of scrambling cat-scratch guitars and freaked-out sneer-screeches and call it “Party Song.” I would love to get a peek into the brain that even thinks to pull a stunt like that, and then I would love to get the fuck out of there immediately afterwards. [From Mindfuck Ultra, out now on 11PM Records/Convulse Records.]