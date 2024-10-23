Aminé – “Passenger Princess” (Feat. Smino) & “Adam”

New Music October 23, 2024 5:14 PM By Chris DeVille

Hey, two new Aminé songs! The accessibly alt-leaning Portland rap great teams up with St. Louis peer Smino on “Passenger Princess,” a crisp, laid-back boom-bap cut. Meanwhile he flies solo on “Adam,” a woozy modern soul track that’s giving off whiffs of Frank Ocean, Mac Miller, and Childish Gambino.

“Passenger Princess” and “Adam” are Aminé’s first official releases of 2024, though he previously released an unofficial remix of Charli XCX’s “360.” All of that material is well worth hearing, and you can hear it all below.

