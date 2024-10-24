In July, Great Grandpa returned with “Kid,” their first song in five years. Today, the indie rock band is back with another impressive tune titled “Doom,” and their first tour dates in five years.

“Doom” is produced by guitarist/engineer Dylan Hanwright and vocalist/guitarist Pat Goodwin, making it the group’s first self-produced material since 2017’s Plastic Cough. “Doom” begins gentle and hymn-like before morphing into a colossal, crashing storm anchored by impactful refrain: “It’s funny how I need you.” Below, hear the track and see the tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

11/02 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern ^

01/29 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

01/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda

01/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

02/01 – Boston, MA @ Something in the Way Fest

03/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell

03/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

^ w/ Pseudo Saint