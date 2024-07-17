Great Grandpa Share “Kid,” First New Song In Five Years

Great Grandpa have been quiet since the 2019 release of Four Of Arrows, which earned our Album Of The Week honor. The beloved indie rock group is finally back today with the new song “Kid” and the announcement that they’ve signed to Run For Cover Records.

Like many bands during the pandemic, Great Grandpa weren’t sure if they were going to continue. A follow-up to Four Of Arrows was in the works when each member got pulled in different directions. It wasn’t until last year that they were able to reassemble. “Time passed and I missed my friends,” said lead singer Al Menne, who released a solo album last year. They scrapped most of what they recorded but kept “Kid.”

Pat and Carrie Goodwin wrote the lyrics of “Kid” after the loss of their first pregnancy. “Kid” isn’t a song as much as it is a poignant symphony with its sweeping, dynamic sense of cinema. It was produced by Mike Davis and Sam Rosson, with additional help from the band’s Dylan Hanwright and Pat. Hear it below.