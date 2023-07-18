Great Grandpa: great fucking band. I know this; you know this. Or at least you know it if, like me, you’ve spent any time bumping 2019’s Four Of Arrows and wondering when we’d get new music from that camp.

The answer is that in September, Double Double Whammy will release the solo debut from Great Grandpa’s Al Menne, who is now based in Los Angeles. Freak Accident boasts quite the lineup of indie-star contributors: produced by Christian Lee Hutson, engineered and mixed Melina Duterte (Jay Som), featuring guitar work from Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), and launching with a music video directed by Chris Farren.

That video belongs to “Kill Me,” Freak Accident’s softly grooving and quite-lovely lead single. It’s a loosely countrified indie-pop tune that makes the phrase “please kill me now” feel like the most pleasant phrase in the English language. Menne says the song “is not only about unrequited feelings but an almost desperate plea for a platonic reassurance. I wrote the chorus ‘kill me now please’ as a euphemism for ‘tell me how much you love me…please.’ I was in a low place and really needed to hear it.”

Watch the Farren-directed video below.

Freak Accident is out 9/22 on Double Double Whammy.