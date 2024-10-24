Prince Daddy & The Hyena – “God Complex” & “La Da Da”

New Music October 24, 2024 12:54 PM By Tom Breihan

Prince Daddy & The Hyena – “God Complex” & “La Da Da”

New Music October 24, 2024 12:54 PM By Tom Breihan

It’s been a couple of years since the fired-up Albany emo band Prince Daddy & The Hyena released their self-titled album. Next week, the group will head out on tour with their Pure Noise labelmates Microwave and Just Friends, and they’ve dropped a new two-song single to energize their base, as the political pundits might put it.

Both of the new Prince Daddy & The Hyena tracks have plenty of potential to energize. “God Complex” is a sweetly melodic rager with a whole lot of forward momentum. It’s got big riffs and bigger hooks, and that seems to be exactly what people want from this band. “La Da Da,” their other new song, has tons of blazing power-pop twin-guitar action, and it’s over in 76 seconds. Check out both tracks below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Vans Warped Tour Announces 2025 Return, Falling In Reverse Singer Says “Get Ready To Be Upset”

4 days ago 0

Keith Richards Gives Surprise Performance At Country Music Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

3 days ago 0

Conor Oberst Shares Message To Fans Following Bright Eyes Tour Cancellation

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest