It’s been a couple of years since the fired-up Albany emo band Prince Daddy & The Hyena released their self-titled album. Next week, the group will head out on tour with their Pure Noise labelmates Microwave and Just Friends, and they’ve dropped a new two-song single to energize their base, as the political pundits might put it.

Both of the new Prince Daddy & The Hyena tracks have plenty of potential to energize. “God Complex” is a sweetly melodic rager with a whole lot of forward momentum. It’s got big riffs and bigger hooks, and that seems to be exactly what people want from this band. “La Da Da,” their other new song, has tons of blazing power-pop twin-guitar action, and it’s over in 76 seconds. Check out both tracks below.