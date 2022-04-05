Prince Daddy & The Hyena – “Shoelaces”

New Music April 5, 2022
0

After dropping the single “Curly Q” last fall, Prince Daddy & The Hyena recently announced a self-titled LP — because when your band name is already Prince Daddy & The Hyena, why would you name your album anything else? In March they released the songs “A Random Exercise in Impermanence (The Collector)” and “El Dorado.” Now the hard-charging and anthemic emo band has shared a fourth track from the new project.

It’s called “Shoelaces,” and it sets singer Kory Gregory’s piercingly scratchy vocals against a surging, shimmering, chugging guitar-pop backdrop. The riffs are out of control on this one, too — like a chunkier Thin Lizzy or the Darkness if they weren’t joking. “Good dreams scare me way more lately,” goes the chorus. “Make this rotten heart weak as soon as I wake up.”

Hear all three of the recent singles below, starting with the video for “Shoelaces.”

Prince Daddy & The Hyena is out 4/15 on Pure Noise.

