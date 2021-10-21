Prince Daddy & The Hyena – “Curly Q”

In the two years since they released their album Cosmic Thrill Seekers, the antic Albany emo band Prince Daddy & The Hyena have built up a serious audience for themselves. Last month, for instance, the band opened a massive Central Park benefit show with Joyce Manor, Turnover, and Tigers Jaw. Today, Prince Daddy & The Hyena have announced that they’ve signed with Pure Nose Records, and they’ve also dropped a new song called “Curly Q.”

At least for the moment, “Curly Q” appears to be a one-off track. It’s a bit more expansive and ambitious than past Prince Daddy works, and it sounds like the band has been spending some time jamming Jimmy Eat World’s Clarity. “Curly Q” has strummy acoustic guitars and big effects-pedal flare-ups, and it’s got a sadly triumphant sort of sound. In director Dom Vaughn’s lo-fi video, the band members dress up like clowns, make balloon animals, and party. Check it out below.

At least for now, “Curly Q” appears to be a one-off single, though the band is reportedly working on a new album. “Curly Q” is out now on Pure Noise, and you can get it at Bandcamp.