Romy and Sampha, peers within the realm of stylish boutique UK pop, are no strangers to collaboration. The duo covered André 3000 together earlier this year, and now they’ve teamed up for an original single. “I’m On Your Team” is a soulful slo-mo piano ballad with a faint kickdrum pulse — a chance for two iconic voices to intertwine without being drowned out by production or arrangements.

Per Romy, “It’s a love song but lyrically, it’s honest and truthful. Like ‘we’ve had the magic and dreaminess but now we’ve been through things together, so here we are and I’m putting in the work.'” Sampha adds, “I love the idea of being part of a team, that you have to show up for each other, and from there you can create an even deeper connection.”

Below, hear studio and live versions of the collab.