Wave Therapy, Sampha’s radio show on Apple Music, has been dormant for a while, but it’s back today with a fifth installment. Sampha presents a mix of tunes on each show; he also welcomes a featured guest, which in this case is Romy Madley Croft of the xx. At the end of the new episode, Sampha and Romy team up to cover an André 3000 song that, in hindsight, has always sounded like a Sampha song.

Three Stacks has been back in the spotlight lately for making an ambient jazz album, but that’s not what was resurrected on Wave Therapy. Six years ago André dipped his toes into the jazz world with a pair of songs released on Mother’s Day. Both tracks featured André on bass clarinet. One was a 17-minute jazz piece with James Blake, but the other was a piano ballad called “Me&My (To Bury Your Parents).” That’s the one Sampha and Romy sang.

Sampha offered this statement:

I’ve known Romy a while and she’s someone who I can talk to about certain things and we’ve been through similar things and similar experiences, she’s lost her parents and so have I and she was, I guess, someone who’s spoken about this stuff and I think she wanted to talk to someone who has done that and I guess we kind of had this conversation out in the open. You know the reason I called my album ‘Process’ is because sometimes it’s good to externalise things and create a dialogue and you might find yourself, somewhere a little bit more enlightened potentially or even sometimes it’s just nice to have someone to empathise with or sympathise with. In the studio session we did a cover of Andre 3000’s ‘Me & My (To Bury Your Parents)’ and yeah that song really hit me deep because I’d made my own song called, ‘(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano’ which was about my mother and I kind of felt, I wouldn’t say as guilty but I questioned, you know, releasing and writing a song that was so sort of personal to me. But at the time I really couldn’t think about anything else, it was just what was coming out of me. Hearing one of my favourite musicians also meditate on his feelings of loss and just how that relationship with your parents can be it made me feel (kind of) heard and okay to express myself in this way. Not necessarily everybody has to do but that’s how I felt like processing some of my grief and, I feel like Romy has been in a similar place so it was a special song to cover together.

