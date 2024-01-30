André 3000 Transcended Time With Flutes And Hymns On The New Blue Sun Tour’s Opening Night

Audience members were also part of the performance, with Niño instructing us to mimic Andrè’s flute. High-pitched animal noises were heard left and right with some fans in the balcony breaking out their best howls. The serotonin levels were going higher and higher with every chant and with every additional flute André pulled out. We were truly moving on a feeling, in step with André’s mission behind the album.

In another monologue to the crowd, he shared how the album came together and how everyone had to actually learn the songs they decided to record on a whim. “This is some dope shit,” an audience member said after sounds of raindrops closed out “Ghandi, Dalai Lama, Your Lord & Savior J.C. / Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, and John Wayne Gacy.” Now on his tenth flute, with a Chinese knot tassel at the end, André was home, showing none of the ambivalence he brought to Outkast’s reunion tour a decade ago. He shared yet another monologue, but in a dialect only himself and his late mother would understand. It’s a made-up language, but there’s intent behind it, he said. He never offered a translation, but whatever he said was delivered with conviction, with feeling, and with love.

As the band closed out the show, Niño told us that this show is one-of-a-kind and will likely never be played like this again. I believe it. As the tour goes on, they will be inspired to bring more wind instruments into the fold. Maybe André will play 20 flutes in two hours. No matter the flow, the feelings will be natural and unpredictable, and his fans will be there to soak it in.

One more gem gifted to the crowd Monday night was André clearing up his statement about being “too old to rap,” giving everyone hope that a lyrical song or project is on the horizon. “You’re never too old to rap,” he said. “I just have to find an interesting way to say what I have to say. When it comes, it will come, so stay tuned.” The statement was simple but I couldn’t help but to think back to that iconic moment at the 1995 Source Awards when he famously announced, “The South got something to say.” Whenever André is ready to make his next statement, via rapping, wind instruments, or otherwise, the world will be listening.