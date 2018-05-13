Last August, André 3000 told us that rapping was “more like a hobby” to him at this point. He said, “I still love music, but I’m trying to find that deeper thing.” Today he made that clear on two surprise tracks for Mother’s Day, neither of which features a rap verse.

André sings along with a piano on “Me&My (To Bury Your Parents).” According to Pitchfork, the song was written before his parents passed, but was recorded after both parents died three years ago. “Look Ma No Hands” is a 17-minute jazz orchestration with James Blake. Both songs feature André on bass clarinet. Listen below.

André joined Instagram today to announce the new material. To accompany the announcement, he posted screenshots of text messages from the day before his mother died. “Happy Mother’s Day,” he writes on another post. “I’m sure all the cards, dinners, flowers and last minute gifts are appreciated but I’ve learned the best gift a parent could get is to simply know their child is ok.”