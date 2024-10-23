When the Staves put out their recent disco-tinged single “Waiting For The Joy,” they announced an acoustic tour of the US. Today the Stavely-Taylor sisters have released a new cover song that reminds us how potent the two of them can be with minimal organic backing.

That song is “She’s Leaving Home,” the classic Beatles ballad from Sgt. Pepper. It’s an ideal showcase for the duo’s vocals, as the Staves agreed in their artist’s statement: “This song is one we’ve known forever and have loved, partly because of its vivid storytelling but also the incredible string arrangement. We realised that there are actually no harmonies on this song, only the two voices of Lennon and McCartney singing: it felt like a sign.”

Listen below.