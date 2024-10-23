The Staves – “She’s Leaving Home” (The Beatles Cover)

Harvey Pearson

New Music October 23, 2024 12:42 PM By Chris DeVille

The Staves – “She’s Leaving Home” (The Beatles Cover)

Harvey Pearson

New Music October 23, 2024 12:42 PM By Chris DeVille

When the Staves put out their recent disco-tinged single “Waiting For The Joy,” they announced an acoustic tour of the US. Today the Stavely-Taylor sisters have released a new cover song that reminds us how potent the two of them can be with minimal organic backing.

That song is “She’s Leaving Home,” the classic Beatles ballad from Sgt. Pepper. It’s an ideal showcase for the duo’s vocals, as the Staves agreed in their artist’s statement: “This song is one we’ve known forever and have loved, partly because of its vivid storytelling but also the incredible string arrangement. We realised that there are actually no harmonies on this song, only the two voices of Lennon and McCartney singing: it felt like a sign.”

Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Vans Warped Tour Announces 2025 Return, Falling In Reverse Singer Says “Get Ready To Be Upset”

3 days ago 0

Keith Richards Gives Surprise Performance At Country Music Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

2 days ago 0

Thom Yorke Loves The Smile, Doesn’t Care If You Want A Radiohead Reunion

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest