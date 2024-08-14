In March, sister act the Staves released All Now, their first album as a duo after the departure of sibling Emily Staveley-Taylor. Today, remaining bandmates Camilla and Jessica are back with a new track from those sessions, as well as news of a fall acoustic tour of the US.

The new track, “Waiting For The Joy,” is a folk-pop track with a strong disco backbeat, steering the Staves’ signature vocal harmonies into territory that reminds me of Jenny Lewis. The whole album, Jessica says, came out of “a delayed reaction to trauma and these big changes out of our control,” including their mother’s death, Emily’s departure from the band, and COVID-19. “Waiting For The Joy,” in particular, is rooted in those early pandemic days. “The song began in the throes of the first lockdown when the feeling of isolation was so prominent,” the band explains. “Everyone seemed so inspired, and we were worried that we weren’t inspired by music in general anymore.”

Hear “Waiting For The Joy” and check out the acoustic tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

11/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

11/07 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall

11/09 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

11/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/12 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

11/14 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Hall, The Mil

11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Smith’s Olde Bar

11/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

11/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill, The Duck Room

11/20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

11/22 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

11/25 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

11/26 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub