A couple months back, the Staves returned with a new song, “You Held It All,” and a new configuration, now a duo after the third sister in the group, Emily Staveley-Taylor, decided to step away from the band to focus on motherhood. Today, the Staves have announced a new album called All Now, which was produced by John Congleton. They’re sharing a music video for its title track, which was directed by James Arden and takes its cues from the British TV show Old Grey Whistle Test.

“It’s a stream of consciousness about frustration and feeling overwhelmed with modernity,” the pair shared in a statement. “Kind of a rejection of the performative way we have to express ourselves now in order for it to be deemed valid.”

“We were in love with the old footage of singer songwriters performing in shows like the Old Grey Whistle Test, and the way the audience hung on the singer’s every word,” they continued. “We wanted to play with the idea of ‘All Now’ being an ideology and a message. Something that came from artists and creatives, but is then hijacked and commodified by corporate creeps, preaching the message to gain power.”

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “All Now”

02 “I Don’t Say It But I Feel It”

03 “Fundamental Memory”

04 “Make A Decision”

05 “The Echo”

06 “I’ll Never Leave You Alone”

07 “After School”

08 “Great Wave”

09 “Recognize”

10 “So Gracefully”

11 “The Important One”

12 “You Held It All”

All Now is out 3/22 via Nonesuch.