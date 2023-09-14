The Staves – “You Held It All”

Josh Shinner

New Music September 14, 2023 10:38 AM By Chris DeVille

The Staves – “You Held It All”

Josh Shinner

New Music September 14, 2023 10:38 AM By Chris DeVille

In early 2021, fantastic folk-rock sisters the Staves released Good Woman, the last thing Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor recorded with their sister and bandmate Emily Staveley-Taylor before she stepped away to focus on motherhood. Today the UK band has returned with their first new song since then, their debut as a duo. It’s called “You Held It All,” and they recorded it in Los Angeles with Good Woman producer John Congleton, he of the endless indie rock C.V.

“You Held It All” begins with a percolating keyboard and bated breath. Soon the Stavely-Taylors are unleashing their trademark vocal harmonies as the music behind them builds and builds, letting pressure accumulate until beauty overflows — fitting for a song about bottling up your feelings until they explode. “You held it all,” they sing, “and you did not let it go.” In a press release, the band writes, “‘You Held It All’ is a song about understanding, and the knots we tie ourselves in when we don’t express our truth; and how much power and freedom there can be when we do.”

Listen below.

“You Held It All” is out now on Nonesuch.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Hear “Shiny Happy People” From Micky Dolenz’s New R.E.M. Covers EP

2 days ago 0

Thom Yorke Discusses His Five Favorite Singers, Crying Over “Fake Plastic Trees,” And The Time He Was Too High To Sing “Everything In Its Right Place”

4 days ago 0

Oliver Anthony Cancels Knoxville Show Over Ticket Price

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest