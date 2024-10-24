DJ Seinfeld – “Hopecore”

New Music October 24, 2024 12:47 PM By Chris DeVille

Armand Jakobsson, the Swedish producer better known as DJ Seinfeld, returned in May with “If U Like Me,” his first new solo track since 2022. (In the interim, he teamed with Confidence Man on the tremendous “Now U Do.”) Today he’s got another new single out, a low-key but propulsive lo-fi house cut called “Hopecore.” It’s billed as a preview from a forthcoming LP. “I’ve been assembling sounds and writing out ideas for my next album,” Seinfeld says, “and I wanted to give out a teaser of what that process has been sounding like.” Listen below.

