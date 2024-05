Armand Jakobsson — aka DJ Seinfeld — has been busy touring and playing Coachella in recent months. Earlier this year he shared a collaboration, and on Thursday the Swedish producer released “If U Like Me,” his first solo material since 2022.

“If U Like Me” is his first solo song since “Lost Island.” Last month, he teamed up with SG Lewis for “Simple Times.” Check out “If U Like Me” below.