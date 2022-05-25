DJ Seinfeld – “Lost Island”

New Music May 25, 2022 11:46 AM By James Rettig
0

DJ Seinfeld – “Lost Island”

New Music May 25, 2022 11:46 AM By James Rettig
0

The Swedish producer Armand Jakobsson, who goes by DJ Seinfeld, has released a new track, “Lost Island.” It’s his first new track since the release of last year’s full-length Mirrors, and he describes it as a continuation of what he was doing on that album. “I wanted to make something familiar and euphoric to contrast what is in general quite a mellow record,” Jakobsson said in a statement. “It almost feels like a forgotten ‘grand finale’ of the album, in my opinion.” Check it out below.

“Lost Island” is out now via Ninja Tune.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst Walks Off Houston Show After Two Songs, Band Suggests Karaoke Instead

3 days ago 0

Watch Porno For Pyros Reunite At Welcome To Rockville

3 days ago 0

Wynonna & Waxahatchee – “Other Side”

2 days ago 0

Halsey Says Label Won’t Release New Song Without Viral TikTok: “They Are Doing This To Basically Every Artist”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Savage Garden’s “Truly Madly Deeply”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest