DJ Seinfeld – “These Things Will Come To Be”

What’s the deal with DJ Seinfeld? It’s the alias of artful Swedish dance producer Armand Jakobsson, who has a new album called Mirrors on the way. Today he shared the project’s latest single, a dreamy yet rhythmically complex slow-build house track called “These Things Will Come To Be.” Here’s his thought process behind the song:

To me this track feels like it could’ve been included in my first album. Partly because I still am drawn to aspects of that sound, and partly because I still feel inspired by the optimism that came out of difficult times. “These Things Will Come To Be” refers to that optimism, and I hope it’s something that you’ll all enjoy.

Hear “These Things Will Come To Be” and its funky, disco-tinged predecessor “U Already Know” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “She Loves Me”
02 “Walking With Ur Smile”
03 “U Already Know”
04 “The Right Place” (Feat. Teira)
05 “Home Calling”
06 “These Things Will Come To Be”
07 “Tell Me One More Time”
08 “Someday”
09 “I Feel Better”
10 “Song For The Lonely”

Mirrors is out 9/3 on Ninja Tune.

