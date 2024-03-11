That Mexican OT Is Texas’ Funniest Technician

Peter A. Berry is a former XXL staffer who’s been a writer-editor for close to 10 years. An aspiring tortured genius, he’s a lifelong rap fan and lover of all things dope, and if there’s a way to write about something, he’s typically game. Tap in with him for Say What’s Real, a monthly hip-hop column about all the most notable releases from the underground, the mainstream, and somewhere in between.

It’s almost impossible to choose the funniest line from That Mexican OT’s Texas Technician. Over the course of 41 minutes, the 25-year-old serves up inventively flagrant obscenities that would make Sexyy Red proud. On “Glocks And Hammers,” he turns your girlfriend’s skin infection into a flex that’s as inconceivable as it is nasty. Elsewhere, he treats chicken tenders and cunnilingus like a delicious Popeyes delicacy. He’s rapping his ass off, but for bursts at a time, the songs play out like self-contained exhibitions for absurdist humor — quips that point toward the elastic imagination permeating one of most distinct stylists Texas has to offer.

By now, the world knows OT for his combo of colorfully juvenile jokes and lethal decterity; he can oscillate between rap jester and gunslinging wordsmith with ease. Actually, he usually doesn’t separate the two; his off-kilter quips are perfectly at home next to his sneering menace. While he’s got the eccentric imagery of a Bfb Da Packman or a Lone Star Ghostface Killah, he distills it with a verbal athleticism and codeine-drenched, Texas cool that lives up to the name of his latest project. With a mix of tongue-twisting flows, flamboyant wordplay and soundscapes designed for late-night cruising, the project is a reminder of why OT’s popularity has surged in the last year.

That Mexican OT is in the middle of a major level up, an ascension that reached warp speed with the release of “Johnny Dang,” a propulsive, Paul Wall and DRODi-assisted banger that’s earned nearly 100 million Spotify streams since being released last July. Nothing here quite matches the power of that single, but tracks like the DaBaby-assisted “Point Em Out” are electric in their own right. For this one, OT laces pummeling percussion and a sinister piano loop with tightly wound rhymes that drip menace and wry wit. It’s a cartoonish gangster fantasyland rendered with economical precision: “Leave him flat just like a torta, swim with killers like an orca/ It don’t matter where it is, it don’t matter where I’m at/ Because to me, no me importa.” Punctuated with a solid DaBaby verse and a growling hook that’s simple and repeatable, it’s the soundtrack for a high-speed chase with the law. The accompanying video is both a nod to Pulp Fiction and OT’s zany brain.

The jokes are generally pretty random. Whether it’s some peculiar phrasing or an asymmetrical punchline, he’s got a knack for generating laughs. Consider “Function,” on which he seasons a domestic argument with a head-scratching nonsequitur: “The fuck you mean, yo mama didn’t teach you how to cook?/ Ya mama didn’t teach you how to suck dick, but you could suck dick.” It’s a nonsense rebuttal, but be honest: you never thought about it that way (and you never should!).

As a leader of Texas’ New School, it’s only right OT tests himself against established area OGs. He does that here, and he always holds his own. Coasting above a classic Juicy J sample, he trades bars with Slim Thug for “Riding On A Bull,” a Memphis-indebted anthem designed for parking lot pimpin’. His flow is agile, but he doesn’t get in the way of the beat, and Slim Thugger and DRODi embed the track with added layers of charisma. He reunites with Paul Wall for “Chicken Strips & Ass,” a track that, despite dexterous verses from its performers, doesn’t have the structure or symbolism to be anthemic. OT redeems himself with the Z-Ro-assisted “Crooked Officer.” Here, the two spitters are fleet and fun, spilling out braggadocious rhymes while zig-zagging through solemn keys. They arrive at a multi-layered hook and bridge that embodies core street rap ethos in a way that’s playful and emblematic.

Really, OT does a little bit of everything on Texas Technician. He stands his ground with Moneybagg Yo, raps in Spanish, varies his beats and his song structures. As he has in the past, he even shows off some smooth singing abilities as he touches upon his Tejano roots. There are tons of quotable bars here, and he distributes them through dynamic cadences that keep everything fresh. OT is a technician in the truest sense, and his humor only enhances the effect; it prevents him from falling into trite street rap tropes while making him all the more unpredictable. Texas is riddled with candy-painted characters, and rap has a lot of jokesters, but few if any match the gags with OT’s wit and syntactic grace. His latest reaffirms his multidimensional persona, gift for all-around songwriting, and idiosyncratic humor.

In other words, That Mexican OT is hilarious — but his skills are no joke.

