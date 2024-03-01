It’s always fun when a new rapper emerges with a style that nobody’s ever done before. The Bay City, Texas native That Mexican OT — the “OT” is for “Outta Texas” — has been cranking out mixtapes for a few years, but he really hit the national scene last year with his major label debut Lonestar Luchador. “Johnny Dang,” a collaboration with Drodi and Houston legend Paul Wall became a stealth hit, and it was one of my favorite songs of last year. (It became Paul Wall’s first Hot 100 hit in 16 years.) Now, That Mexican OT has followed Lonestar Luchador with the new mixtape Texas Technician, and it’s a good one.

The Texas Technician title is a strong description of what makes That Mexican OT special. He’s rooted in classic Texan rap styles. His flow’s got a precise bounce, and he’s mostly concerned with hedonistic street shit. But That Mexican OT is also a lovable weirdo who rolls all of his consonants, works in weird punchlines, and effortlessly speeds into double-time cadences. Like “Johnny Dang” before it, lead single “02.02.99,” named for That Mexican OT’s date of birth, made the Hot 100, and there are more potential hits on this tape.

On Texas Technician, That Mexican OT reunites with Paul Wall for the excellently titled “Chicken Strips & Ass,” and he also has songs with fellow Houston legends Slim Thug and Z-Ro. Contemporaries like Moneybagg Yo, DaBaby, Fredo Bang, Trapboy Freddy, and OTB Fastlane also make appearances. But don’t listen to this tape for the guest appearances. Listen for That Mexican OT, who takes old-school sounds and makes them feel brand new. Check it out below.

Texas Technician is out now on Manifest/Goodtalk/Good Money Global/Capitol.