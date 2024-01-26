Maxo Kream – “Bang The Bus”

New Music January 26, 2024 1:18 PM By Tom Breihan

Maxo Kream – “Bang The Bus”

New Music January 26, 2024 1:18 PM By Tom Breihan

The great Houston rapper Maxo Kream has been busy lately. In the past few months, he’s released singles like “Bonecrusher” with Key Glock and “Whatchamacallit” with Luh Tyler. He’s also been working on his health. On Instagram yesterday, Maxo said that he recently lost 75 pounds, and he’s got the before-and-after videos to prove it. Now, Maxo has a new single, too.

Maxo’s horny new track “Bang The Bus” has a beat from Evilgiane, the adventurous sample-drill producer who just released the new #HEAVENSGATE VOL. 1 mixtape. I can’t place the sample on “Bang The Bus,” but it’s very cool to hear Maxo on a track that’s both jittery and contemplative. Maxo also performs the track in the latest edition of the On The Radar video series, which means it’s not really a freestyle but whatever. Check out the song and the On The Radar performance below.

“Bang The Bus” is out now on Personal Money Gang/Stomp Down.

