Maxo Kream & Luh Tyler – “Whatchamacallit”
Maxo Kream is one of the smartest, funniest, rawest rappers out of Houston (or anywhere), a gifted storyteller with a drawl that draws you in and an eye for detail that holds your attention. Luh Tyler is the coolest teenager in rap, ascending out of Florida with high-pitched vocals that make me believe he’ll sound like a human cartoon even when he’s full grown. They’re two brilliantly disparate emcees out of the South, and they’ve teamed up on a winsome new single. “Whatchamacallit” is named after the cannabis strain that’s named after the candy bar, and you can watch its video below.