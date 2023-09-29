Maxo Kream & Luh Tyler – “Whatchamacallit”

New Music September 29, 2023 4:32 PM By Chris DeVille

Maxo Kream & Luh Tyler – “Whatchamacallit”

New Music September 29, 2023 4:32 PM By Chris DeVille

Maxo Kream is one of the smartest, funniest, rawest rappers out of Houston (or anywhere), a gifted storyteller with a drawl that draws you in and an eye for detail that holds your attention. Luh Tyler is the coolest teenager in rap, ascending out of Florida with high-pitched vocals that make me believe he’ll sound like a human cartoon even when he’s full grown. They’re two brilliantly disparate emcees out of the South, and they’ve teamed up on a winsome new single. “Whatchamacallit” is named after the cannabis strain that’s named after the candy bar, and you can watch its video below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce 25th Album The Silver Cord

3 days ago 0

U2 – “Atomic City”

2 days ago 0

Dave Mustaine Kicks Security Out Of Megadeth Concert Mid-Song

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest