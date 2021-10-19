On “Mama’s Purse,” one of the last songs on his new album Weight Of The World, the Houston rapper Maxo Kream starts out flossy. He doesn’t remain that way for long. The “Mama’s Purse” beat is lush and warm and opulent; it’s the kind of track that plenty of rappers would use to brag about material things. But Maxo’s approach is a fake-out. As the track begins, Maxo uses the cadence from Three 6 Mafia’s 2006 hit “Poppin’ My Collar”: “Ever since I can remember, I been poppin’ my collar/ Jordans, spendin’ top dollar/ Fendi, Gucci, Balenciaga.” But immediately, Maxo twists things up, and things get dark: “Ever since I made some figures, I been splurgin’ on my mama/ And that’s the motherfuckin’ problem/ It don’t help her with her trauma.”

This is what Maxo Kream does. Maxo might be the single greatest rap storyteller to come along in the past decade, and every one of his songs is loaded down with context and tragedy. The context: Maxo comes from a large extended family where just about everyone, it seems, has made a living by breaking the law. Maxo has lost his brother to murder and his father to prison, and he’s got plenty of history himself. In signing a major-label rap deal and making legal money, Maxo has beat the odds and become the exception. But money and fame won’t heal Maxo’s family, and that has become his single greatest subject.

On “Mama’s Purse,” Maxo digs deep into that context. Maxo talks about his brother, buried just after that brother’s daughter was born. Maxo talks about buying his mother fancy clothes to help her feel better, and he talks about knowing that it won’t really help: “I was tryna buy her love, but it really made it worse.” And then Maxo talks about where he developed his taste for expensive clothes as a kid. Maxo reveals that backstory with a beautiful writerly flourish, talking about how his mother used to shoplift designer clothes from Macy’s: “Cuttin’ them sensors with scissors, switchin’ up price tag on denim/ She steal with her sisters, on point and accurate/ Used to go home and practice it, they so cold, ain’t no catchin’ it.”

Within one verse and one chorus, Maxo weaves a whole tapestry of tragedy and heartbreak and materialism and the things that people will do for the people they love. It’s crushingly sad, and it’s beautiful, too. Maxo drops all these jewels with an offhand, conversational wistfulness. As the song goes on, he widens his focus to describe an entire criminal underworld. He talks about all the people so commonly regarded as demons, as super-predators, and he says that are just the people he’s used to seeing around him everyday: “You see a pimp and prostitute/ Well, me, I see a happy couple/ Sellin’ ass for that cash, they think it’s a honest hustle… Credit fraud, judge scamming/ Fuck the cops, and free my daddy/ I can take our mugshots and make a portrait of the family.” Maxo brings it all home hard. He does that again and again.

Maxo Kream started out in the underground, and I still see him popping up in WorldStar-level rap videos surprisingly often. But he’s also a rare, special talent, and people have come to realize that. Over the years, Maxo has collaborated with a lot of stars, and people are definitely invested in his career. Weight Of The World has contributions from some big names. Tyler, The Creator produced and rapped on Maxo’s recent single “Big Persona,” and the album also has appearances from people like A$AP Rocky, Don Toliver, and Freddie Gibbs. On the album, Maxo brags about never paying for features, and if that’s true, then it means that all these people just want to work with Maxo. I don’t blame them.