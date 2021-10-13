Maxo Kream – “Greener Knots”
Houston rap storyteller Maxo Kream recently returned with the singles “Local Joker” and “Big Persona,” a collaboration with Tyler, The Creator. And today, Maxo has officially announced that his new album Weight Of The World, the follow-up to 2019’s great Brandon Banks, will be out next Monday. The announcement is accompanied by another track, “Greener Knots,” and a narrative-heavy video directed by Spike Jordan. Watch and listen below.
Weight Of The Worldis out 10/18 via Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA.