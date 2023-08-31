Maxo Kream – “Bonecrusher” (Feat. Key Glock)

New Music August 31, 2023 11:15 AM By Tom Breihan

Maxo Kream – “Bonecrusher” (Feat. Key Glock)

New Music August 31, 2023 11:15 AM By Tom Breihan

Every once in a while, I hit play on a new song, and I know within 10 seconds that I’m going to love it. This is one of those times. Maxo Kream and Key Glock on the same song? And it’s called “Bonecrusher”? And it interpolates Bone Crusher 2003 fighting-in-the-club crunk anthem “Never Scared”? Yeah, that’s going to be good. And yeah, that is good.

Maxo Kream, the great Houston rap storyteller, released his most recent album Weight Of The World in 2021. More recently, he’s guested on tracks from rappers like Mike Dimes, 03 Greedo, and That Mexican OT. Last week, Maxo teased a couple of new songs on the Flight Club Fridays video series. In that video, Maxo said that the song’s beat took him back to “that Lil Scrappy/Bone Crusher era.” I love that era. Let’s bring that back.

On the song, Maxo joins forces with the reliably hard Memphis rapper Key Glock. Producer Tez Beats’ track has the stormy, ominous minor-key intensity of early-’00s crunk. Maxo and Key Glock both sound great on the track, and both of them get off violent punchlines. Listen to the track below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Katy Kirby – “Cubic Zirconia”

3 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Gave Post Malone Song Lyrics But Revoked Them When He Took Too Long To Record

3 days ago 0

Róisín Murphy Shares Statement Following Blacklash To Her Transphobic Comments

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest