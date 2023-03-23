Earlier this year, LA rap cult legend 03 Greedo was released on parole after serving five years of a 20-year sentence. Last week, Greedo released “Bacc Like I Never Left,” his first new song since he came home. Tomorrow, Greedo will follow that with a new 33-track album called Halfway There. Before that record arrives, though, we get one more early taste, and it’s got Greedo teaming up with Houston great Maxo Kream.

Maxo Kream and 03 Greedo have teamed up a bunch of times in the past. Maxo was on Netflix & Deal, the Greedo/Kenny Beats collaboration that came out when Greedo was in prison, while Greedo appeared on Maxo’s 2018 album Punken. There have been other collabs, too, going back many years. These guys work really well together, and both of them absolutely rap their asses off on the new track “Buss Me A Script.” Listen below.

Halfway There is out tomorrow.