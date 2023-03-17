03 Greedo – “Bacc Like I Never Left”

03 Greedo – “Bacc Like I Never Left”

In 2018, the great LA street-rap cult hero 03 Greedo was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking and gun possession. Before he started his prison sentence, Greedo went on an absolute recording spree so that his music could keep coming out while he was away. Free 03, Greedo’s most recent mixtape, just came out a couple of months ago. In January, Greedo was released on parole after serving five of his 20 years. Today, he’s released “Bacc Like I Never Left,” his first post-prison single. Its title is accurate.

On “Bacc Like I Never Left,” Greedo hits a slick sing-rap flow over an airy beat from producer Bighead. He sounds sleek and carefree — almost like he didn’t just spend the last five years in prison. The song isn’t as inventively strange as some of the stuff that Greedo released before his prison sentence, but he hasn’t lost his ability to find cool, effortless cadences. Greedo debuted “Bacc Like I Never Left” at an SXSW show last night, and you can hear it below.

