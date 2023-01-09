In 2018, the cultishly beloved Los Angeles rapper 03 Greedo was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking and gun possession. He’s been locked up ever since. Before Greedo started his prison term, he went on a recording spree, and his music has been coming out regularly over the past four and a half years. While incarcerated, Greedo has come out with collaborative projects with people like Mustard, Travis Barker, Kenny Beats, and Ron-Ron The Producer. Right now, there are widespread reports that Greedo is likely to be released early in the next few years. In the meantime, he’s just surprise-released another one of the albums that he recorded before going to prison.

03 Greedo’s new mixtape, the surprise release Free 03, is a full-length collaboration with Mike Free, the LA-based producer who came up alongside DJ Mustard and who co-produced hits like Tyga’s “Rack City” and Big Sean’s “I Don’t Fuck With You.” On the tape intro, we hear Greedo calling in from prison, promising more new music when he gets home. Free 03 finds Greedo doing his expansive street-weirdo shit on sharp, linear West Coast production, and it’s got guest appearances from people like BlueBucksClan, OhGeesy, and Greedo’s late friend Drakeo The Ruler. Stream Free 03 below.

Free 03 is out now on Alamo/Sony.