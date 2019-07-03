03 Greedo & Travis Barker – “Cellout”

Last year, the bugged-out LA rap stylist 03 Greedo began a 20-year prison sentence for meth and firearm possession. But in the days before his prison sentence started, Greedo recorded a herculean amount of music with a series of different collaborators. While he’s been in prison, Greedo has released the Porter2Grape EP with Bay Area rapper Nef The Pharaoh and the Still Summer In The Projects album with LA super-producer Mustard. Today, Greedo announced yet another new record: Meet The Drummers, a collaborative EP that he recorded with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, which will be out later this week.

We mostly know Barker for drum thunder and for being the really tatted-up guy on the mid-’00s reality show. But Barker has been steadily working with rappers for a long time, amassing a pretty impressive discography entirely outside of Blink and his other punk-related ventures. “Cellout,” the newly-shared first single from Meet The Drummers, is a pretty, airy rap beat with absolutely no hint of punk rock. Below, listen to “Cellout” and read what Greedo has to say about the project.

In a press release, Greedo says:

A lot of people are gonna wonder if the EP is on some rock ‘n’ roll or if it’s taking me out my element, but it’s kinda like Travis stepped into my world for this one. It’s gonna shock a lot of people when they hear it.I t’s just about putting more great music out into the world. This is just a preview of the music Travis and I are about to start working on coming soon. I want him to do more production on my next solo album, and I’m sure we’ll do a full project together later on, too… I be strictly about business when I’m recording. I take that real serious. Recording with Travis was work just like any other time, with me going in on every song. Once we were done with the project and had a friendly relationship was when I really got to appreciate the moment [of working with someone I grew up a fan of]. It trips me out still when I talk to him while I’m locked up. He checks in on how I’m doing. It blew my mind when I put him on my visiting list to come see me.

The Meet The Drummers EP is out 7/5 on Alamo.