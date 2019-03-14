03 Greedo & Mustard – “Wasted” (Feat. YG)

The day after 03 Greedo released God Level last year, the Los Angeles street-rapper turned himself in to start serving a 20-year prison sentence on charges of drug trafficking and unlawful possession of firearms. But before his incarceration, he recorded a collection of new music to be released during his absence. On 3/29, he’ll release a collaborative album with hit-making producer Mustard (fka DJ Mustard), entitled, Still Summer In The Projects. Today, we hear its lead single, “Wasted” featuring YG.

“Wasted” is vintage club banger, powered by a tight violin riff. Mustard and YG are frequent collaborators (Fun fact: YG is the voice behind Mustard’s “Mustard on the beat, hoe” tag). Greedo and Mustard have known of each other since 2009 when they were both getting their start in LA, but this is their first time working together. Their forthcoming album is rumored to be the first of several new Greedo albums to be released this year.

YG’s Mustard-produced album, Stay Dangerous, came out last August. Earlier this year, Mustard released “Pure Water” with Migos. Listen to “Wasted” below.

Still Summer In The Projects is out 3/29.

