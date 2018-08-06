Friday saw the release of two very big and long-awaited rap albums: Travis Scott’s Astroworld and YG’s Stay Dangerous. They’re not really competitors. Travis Scott’s album is the big event, the one dotted with big-name collaborators and full of grand, widescreen production. YG, meanwhile, is probably the best of rap’s B-list, and his album is a hard and nasty collection of low-ambition bangers. There’s not much crossover between the two (which didn’t stop YG from lightly clowning Scott on Twitter). But shortly after the release of both albums, Scott and YG teamed up for a new track.

Over the weekend, the hitmaking Los Angeles producer Mustard (formerly DJ Mustard) — YG’s longtime producer and the producer responsible for the bulk of Stay Dangerous — released the new track “Dangerous World,” which, as you’ve probably already noticed, combines both Scott and YG’s album titles. Scott and YG both appear on the song, which somehow finds the middle ground between their two aesthetics.

Scott’s whole thing is moody singsong warbling, and that’s what he does on “Dangerous World.” YG’s whole thing is blunt, punchy dirty talk, and that’s what he does on “Dangerous World.” Both of them make party music, in their own ways, and that’s what “Dangerous World” is. Mustard’s sticky, propulsive beat anchors everything. Check it out below.

“Dangerous World” is out now at iTunes.