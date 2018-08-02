Stream Travis Scott’s New Album Astroworld

If you haven’t heard, Travis Scott has a new album called Astroworld. He’s been in Hawaii, Kanye-style, putting in all the finishing touches, and now the whole project is here to stream.

On Monday, we got not one but two album covers. The first is playful. It makes me want a lollipop. The second is freaky and creepy and sexy. They’re both ugly. I’m just glad that that big, gold inflatable head has gotten to experience life in the real world. The heads have been popping up in LA and Houston over the last week as massive, very unsubtle teasers. Monday also brought us an epic, asteroid-filled trailer and a peak at the new track “Stargazing.”

Astroworld is the Houston-born rapper’s fourth full-length if you count last year’s Quavo collab Huncho, Jack Jack Huncho. It’s his first solo release since 2016’s Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight. It includes features from Sheck Wes, Allen Ritter, NAV, Sonny Digital, FKi 1st, and Amir “Cash” Esmailian. And co-producer Mike Dean announced the release on Twitter with the words, “You’re gonna shit your fucking pants.”

Safe to say, tonight is gonna be wild — and in fact has already been wild, with Scott returning to headline Lollapalooza three years after inciting a riot there. Word is the show was intense. Will the album follow suit? Stream it below and let us know how it goes. The album credits Frank Ocean, Pharrell Williams, Tame Impala, James Blake, John Mayer, Thundercat, Drake, Juice WRLD, Sheck Wes, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Quavo, Offset, and others.

Astroworld is out now via Epic.