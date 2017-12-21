Stream Quavo & Travis Scott Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho

If your rap, pop, or R&B song didn’t have Quavo or Travis Scott on it this year, did it even exist? The two ubiquitous trap stars have even recorded some songs together — their turn on Drake’s “Portland” was a blast — and now they’ve got a whole album of collaborations. Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho only includes two guests: Quavo’s Migos mates Takeoff and Offset. Otherwise it’s just Quavo and Travis Scott doing their thing for 13 tracks. Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas illustrator Ralph Steadman did the cover art. It’s out now, so you can hear it below and let us know how it turned out.